Chittoor: Compelled by lockdown, bootleggers surrender to police

Chittoor: Owing to lockdown being implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people of Rasanpalli village in Gudipala mandal in the district have given up manufacturing of illicit liquor.



Rasanapalli, located at about 12 km from here, is notorious for manufacture of illicit liquor for the past some decades. The illicit liquor has been manufactured in near by villages of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and supplied to various other villages. Despite repeated raids by the police and Excise officials, there was no change in the villagers. However, due to enforcing of lockdown, it is learnt, that the bootleggers of Rasanapalli village were facing problems to continue their activities. Chittoor DSP K Eswara Reddy and his team rushed to the village and gave counselling to the villagers.

After getting an assurance from the officials, the villagers gave up the manufacturing of illicit liquor and they surrendered to police. The villagers also took a pledge not to manufacture or sale illicit liquor here after. K Eswara Reddy said to The Hans India on Thursday that it was a significant achievement to the police and excise officials. The villagers surrendered 220 packets of liquor , 500 kgs of black jaggery and others. Trainee DSP Yeswanth, Chittoor west CI Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present .