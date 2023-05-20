Live
Chittoor: Congress to regain power in state says Ex-MP Dr Chinta Mohan
Chittoor : Former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan on Friday predicted that the Congress party will come to power in the next elections under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Speaking to mediamen at Kuppam, he stated that the voters were vexed with the YSRCP rule and they are waiting for appropriate time to teach a fitting lesson to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated Jagan has no moral right to seek mandate again as it failed to fulfill the aspirations of people. The wave was in favour of Congress party throughout the country after the landslide victory in Karnataka polls, he said. Corruption has become rampant in YSRCP government and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was trailing behind for the support of BJP and Jana Sena. Hence the Congress party will be the only alternative in the state to stake claim for power, he stated. He made it clear that all efforts should be made to elect a OBC candidate as CM in the next election.