Chittoor: Couple dies in an elephant attack
Chittoor: A couple died in an elephant attack in 190 -Ramapuram village in Gudipala mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday.
The lone elephant strayed into the village where it attacked the couple Venkatesh (50) and Selvi (45) who were in their field leading to their death.
The elephant which played havoc in the area also attacked a farmer Karthik, injuring him severely.
He was rushed to hospital in Gudipala where his condition was stated critical.
The wild elephant which strayed into villages attacked domestic animals resulting in several animals dying.
The police and forest officials reached the area striving to deter the elephant which is damaging standing crops, retreat into the forest.
Chittoor RDO Renuka along with Tahsildar Rajendra Prasad visited the affected areas and also the people.
The elephant killing the couple triggered panic in the mandal and people are wary of going to work in the fields on the forest fringes.