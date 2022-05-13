Chittoor court hears Narayana's bail cancellation petition, issues notices

It is known fact that a petition has been filed in the Chittoor court seeking revocation of former minister Narayana's bail. Additional AG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy filed the petition on behalf of the government. It is learned that Narayana was arrested on the 10th of this month in connection with the Tent Class paper leakage case.

Narayana was granted bail by the fourth additional judge of Chittoor on the morning of the 11th. The government has filed a petition seeking revocation of bail on the ground that there was a Narayana conspiracy in the Tenth Class question paper leakage case.

Meanwhile, the Chittoor court heard the petition on Narayana's bail cancellation in the afternoon. The court agreed with Additional‌ AG Ponnavolu's arguments and issued notices to Narayana. The case is set to be heard on May 24.