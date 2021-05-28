Chittoor: Covid Testing Mobile Vehicle flagged off

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy said eight oxygen concentrators each were provided to GD Nellore and Karvetingar mandals in his constituency.

Participating in the inauguration of Covid Testing Mobile Vehicle at G D Nellore on Thursday, he reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing the status of pandemic in the state and alerting the official machinery for initiating necessary follow up to mitigate the crisis.

He said vaccination would be the only device to come out from the clutches of pandemic and appealed to all eligible persons to get vaccination without any apprehensions.

He exuded confidence that the spread of virus would come down soon in district with effective measures implemented in the last ten days. Several district officers including MPDO Parvathamma and tahsildhar Ramesh Reddy were present.