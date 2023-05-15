Chittoor: Dalits stage dharna for road construction in Kattamanchi

Chittoor: Protesting against the indifferent attitude of the government towards the requirements of Dalits, a large number of Dalits residing at Kattamanchi, CK Palli, Kameswar Nagar, Muruganipalli and Sambaiah Kandiga staged a dharna at Ambedkar Circle here on Sunday demanding Chittoor Municipal Commissioner to take steps for laying cement concrete road from Kattamanchi to Sambaiah Kandiga.

Addressing the protesters, CPI district secretary S Nagaraj decried that existing Kattamanchi to Sambaiah Kandiga road was damaged badly and residents have been facing a lot of miseries since a decade.

Due to bad road condition, accidents were occurring frequently on it and so many people also lost their lives. As the road is connected to Puttur from Chittoor, heavy vehicles used to pass on the road, he said.

He made it clear that the Dalits would intensity their agitation and restrict the passage of vehicles indefinitely. Kattamanchi Residents Association president Ramana Rao demanded the district collector to instruct the concerned authorities for laying Kattamanchi to Sambaiah Kandiga road without further delay. CPI leaders Deena Kumar, Ekambaram and Arunachalam were present.

Later the leaders submitted a memorandum to Chittoor Municipal Commissioner for taking necessary action in this regard.