Chittoor: Despite funds crunch, no development work hampered, says Minister P Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said despite the financial constraints the state is facing, no development work or welfare schemes hampered. He said 70 per cent of government outstanding dues (to various development works) would be cleared before Sankranti festival and informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already given his nod for paying the dues. Though the state, due to many unavoidable circumstances, suffering from paucity of funds, the government doing its best to fulfill all its commitment to the people, he asserted.

Participating as chief guest at the first Zilla Praja Parishad (ZP) General Body after the ZP election in June this year, here on Sunday, Ramachandra Reddy reeled out the list of various developmental schemes being implemented successfully including Nadu Nedu for schools and hospitals development for better education and health and other initiatives.

He complimented the CM for strengthening the services to schools and hospitals without expecting any political mileage. "Under Nadu Nedu scheme, the government schools and the hospitals have been rejuvenated to function on par with corporate institutions in the state. We are striving to correct the blunders of the previous TDP government in various aspects," he said and added that we are confident to overcome the financial hurdles soon to accelerate the state development. He proudly said it was the first ZP General Body meeting with no room for opposition parties and reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy has extreme inclination with Chittoor district after Kadapa.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy slammed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who he said is in frustration hatching conspiracy against Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu seems to be a terrorist misleading and provoking the people with false and baseless statements. In view of the life threat to Jagan, the functionaries and the party workers of YSRCP should be more alert, he cautioned. Presiding over the ZP General body meeting, chairman G Srinivasulu said the district suffered huge loss including crop damage and damage to tanks, bridges and roads due to recent heavy rains and floods.

He exuded confidence that the PR Minister would exercise his powers to get more allocation to the district to mitigate sufferings of the people and take relief and rehabilitation on a permanent basis. He reiterated that Chittoor district would be placed in the first place in development in the state under the leadership of PR Minister Ramachandra Reddy. District Collector M Hari Narayanan, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Palamaner MLA Venkat Goud, MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present. ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy organised the meet which unanimously elected the presidents for seven ZP Standing Committees.