Chittoor district records 15.68L general voters

CHITTOOR: Chittoor District Collector and Election Officer K Sumit Kumar released the final electoral rolls for the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025 on Monday, showing a total of 15,68,788 general voters.

This marks an increase of 2,286 voters from the draft rolls. The district also reported 3,260 service voters, 168 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters and 23,499 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, reflecting inclusive voter participation.

The rolls highlight the engagement of young voters, with 20,446 individuals aged 18-19 registering. Among the general voters, there are 7,72,079 males, 7,96,637 females, and 72 third-gender individuals. The Palamaner Assembly constituency recorded the highest number of voters at 2,69,065, while Nagari had the lowest at 2,02,709.

Other constituencies include Punganur with 2,39,149 voters, Kuppam with 2,27,034, Puthalapattu with 2,21,638, G D Nellore with 2,05,623 and Chittoor with 2,03,570.

In the service voters’ category, 3,260 electors were registered, including 3,174 males and 86 females. The service voters in Chittoor are 839 and Puthalapattu 1,027. Among the 168 NRI voters, Chittoor leads with 52 registrations. The rolls also revealed a notable representation of PWD voters, with 14,187 males, 9,311 females, and one third-gender voter. Palamaner had the highest number of PWD voters at 3,855, closely followed by Puthalapattu with 3,841.

Young voters aged 18-19 were prominently represented, with Kuppam recording the highest number at 3,606, followed by Palamaner with 3,397. The district’s Elector-Population (EP) ratio stands at 696 per 1,000, and the gender ratio is 1,032 females per 1,000 males. Nagari recorded the highest gender ratio at 1,058, while Gangadhara Nellore had the lowest at 1,013.

Minor adjustments were observed in service electors and PWD electors, with the service voters slightly decreasing by 46 and PWD registrations remaining stable.