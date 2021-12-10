Chittoor: Expedite all pending works by Dec-end

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath exhorted all the department heads to complete pending works by December-end. Reviewing the progress of pending works at a meeting held at Municipal Meeting Hall on Thursday, the Commissioner sought a comprehensive report in this regard from all the heads to sanction additional funds.

Stating that the district suffered heavy loss due to recent rains and floods, he directed the officials to furnish all information in connection with flood damage in the report. He said that a special drive would be initiated to collect property taxes particularly from the defaulters.

He also directed the officials to take steps to resume the drinking water supply through hired tankers to the divisions where there was acute shortage of drinking water. Health Officer Anil Kumar, Revenue Inspector Goplakrishna Varma, municipal engineer Narayanaswamy and others were present.