Chittoor: Government hospitals delivering better services says Covid survivor G Narasimha Rao

Chittoor: G Narasimha Rao, who believes in patriotic ideologies and opposes corrupt elements in the society, fought against Covid-19 heroically. Narasimha lives an ideal life, with his wife.

Realising the rapid spread of Covid, Rao confined himself to the flat for several months. Unfortunately recently, when he went for a hair cut to a saloon, he reportedly got infected with virus.

Becoming aware how several private hospitals were squeezing Covid patients for tests, consultation, treatment, without informing his wife, he straight away got admitted in Chittoor Government Hospital's.

Fortunately, one of his classmates who worked as a physician there helped him to recovery soon. He says, "I felt ashamed to disclose my infection, even to my wife. I was in a dilemma to decide whether to join a private or a government hospital. I assessed both in Covid treatment in both the ways money and service."

Rao said he suffered from high fever, breathing problems, severe cold and constipation for a week. "Doctors administered oxygen for four days. Nurses served me delicious food and medicines, with due care. After two weeks, I got a little relief; got confidence that I was safe. Thanks to the attention of doctors and nurses, besides attendants, I could recover after three weeks."

The senior citizen quipped that he had refused to meet his wife and daughters in hospital because of fear of infecting them. "I rejected food, milk, coffee or anything offered from home, as all my needs were met systematically. I developed patience and tolerance during the hospital stay."

However, he noted that "we cannot expect hundred per cent and selfless service in a government hospital in the present environment. But I can say firmly that the government hospitals are not less than the private ones in terms of treatment."

He conveyed "sincere" thanks to Dr Arunkumar, superintendent of the hospital, Dr Naresh Reddy, chief of Apollo, for their commitment in treating patients.