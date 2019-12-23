Trending :
Chittoor: Krishna Saketh of 3rd Class wins 4 medals in karate

C Krishna Saketh, the third class kid of B V Reddy School and resident of Chittoor won four medals in Karate competitions held here on Sunday.

Chittoor: C Krishna Saketh, the third class kid of B V Reddy School and resident of Chittoor won four medals in Karate competitions held here on Sunday.

`Invitational Open GOJU–RYU–Karate–DO Championship 2019' was organised by Okanava GOJU – RYU KARATE –DO INDIA at Venkusa Kalyana Mandapam in city in which about 1000 players participated from AP, Telangana,Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states. Kyoshi R Sundera Moorthy , Tournament Chairman lauded the performance of Krishna Saketh and said that winning four medals was unprecedented.

On the occasion, C Chandana and C Sasidhar , parents of Krishna Saketh expressed their happiness in this regard. C Venkatesh Naga Prasad, P V Rajyalakshmi, C Prabhakara Rao, Kalyani, Sri Raga, Srikruthi, Laasya, Narasimha Rao, Ramadevi and others congratulated Krishna Saketh.

Meanwhile, the management of B V Reddy School expressed extreme happiness for the outstanding performance of Krishna Saketh.

