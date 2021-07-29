Chittoor: Massive fire broke out in a milk processing unit in Kuppam, no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out at a private industry in Kuppam on Thursday. The accident happened at a Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Private Limited on Thursday. Upon the information, the firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. It took a couple of hours to extinguish the flames and to bring the situation under control.



However, the management breathed in sigh of relief as there is nno human loss. The accident appears to have been caused by a short circuit and a huge sum of property is expected to be damaged.

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case and investigating the actual cause of the accident. The fire accidents have been reported ever since the imposition of the lockdown from last year.