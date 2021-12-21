Chittoor: Minister Ramachandra Reddy receives warm reception during Pallebata in Pulicherla

Chittoor: People have given warm reception to Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development P Ramachandra Reddy during his Pallebata programme on third day on Monday. The Minister visited several villages in Pulicherla mandal along with G Srinivasulu, ZP Chairman.

The Minister first visited G K Palli village where he interacted with the farmers and teachers. The villagers submitted several representations to the Minister appealing him to resolve their long-pending issues. The Minister also instructed the concerned authorities to settle their grievances on the spot.

The Minister assured that all the needs of people would be attended at their respective Sachivalayams. He appealed to avail the services of the Village Secretaries and Volunteers.

The Minister then visited Vengampalli, Chintamakulapalli, Kattivari, Laddigam and Pudipattla. Chodepalli MPP Ramamurthy and other YSRCP leaders accompanied the minister. The Minister felicitated the boys and girls of Pulicherla for winning second place in State-level Sub-Junior Kabaddi Competitions held recently.