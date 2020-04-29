Chittoor: Ministers, leaders give lockdown norms a go by

Chittoor: While the importance of physical distance and hygiene are being stressed to combat Covid-19, district officials are facing an embarrassing situation as some ministers, legislators and political leaders causing mass throwing all caution to wind.



The district administration has been striving hard to drive home the message of social or physical distancing in accordance with lockdown guidelines cracking whip against violators. Officials are telling people to keep at least three feet distance with one another to avoid catching the virus, besides using of masks and washing their hands frequently.

Most of the people are also habituating to these practices for their own safety. However, concerns are being expressed over the wrong message being sent by public representatives in their appearance of wearing no masks and not maintaining social distance during gatherings. For instance, in a photograph released by Chief Minister's Office, in which panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, DCCB chairperson M Reddamma and others handing a cheque for donation to CM Relief Fund, most of them including the Chief Minister were seen not wearing masks nor maintaining distance of three feet.

Incidents of such nature are rampant in the district involving public representatives and political leaders. Lockdown norms are being more honoured in the breach than in the observance with leaders like Deputy Chief Minsiter (excise) K Narayanaswamy, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu and some ruling party leaders allowing gatherings without adhering to guidelines.

Officials who are tasked with enforcing distancing norms are unable to raise their finger lest they attract the wrath of the powerful leaders. An officials of Chittoor Municipal Corporation lamented that MLA Srinivasulu was organising a number of Covid-19 relief programmes in the city involving huge gathering of people giving a go by to physical distancing.

Sources told The Hans India that district collector N B Gupta is also facing embarrassing situation when he was compelled to take part in the meetings conducted by the ruling party leaders.