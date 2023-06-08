Live
Chittoor: MLA inaugurates Jala Prasada Kendram at Kanipakam temple
Speaking on the occasion, Temple EO A Venkatesh said top priority has been given for ensuing maximum facilities to the devotees at Kanipakam temple.
Chittoor: Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu on Wednesday inaugurated four Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Jalaprasada Kendrams at Kanipakam temple with an outlay of Rs 64.5 lakhs. Divis Laboratories LTD, Hyderabad, Managing Director Murali Krishna donated the four Jala Prasada Kendrams to be set up in temple for facilitating RO water to the devotees. Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy, Divis Laboratory Manager Srinivasulu, Temple Executive Officer A Venkatesh, Executive Engineers Venkat Narayana, AEOs Ravindra Babu and S V Krishna Reddy were present.
He said the temple Trust Board has resolved to provide free meal to all the devotees besides providing accommodation. Seva tickets would also be issued though online soon.