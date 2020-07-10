Chittoor: MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy seeks PPE kits, masks to Covid-19 frontline warriors

Chittoor: MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy sought the needed facilities for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who have been striving to curb the spread of Covid-19 at various hospitals, quarantine centres and other medical facilities in the district.

In this regard, the MLC submitted a memorandum to the District Collector N B Gupta here on Friday seeking improvement of facilities to Covid-19 frontline warriors. He urged for supply of adequate number of personal protective equipment (kits) , N.95 face masks and needful quantities of medicines.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Friday Srinivasulu Reddy complimented that effective measures have been initiated to combat the pandemic right from enforcing lockdown. He expressed concern that the dreaded disease may spread due to community transmission.

He lauded that District Collector N B Gupta was striving hard to bring normalcy in the district to contain the surge of Covid-19.

Despite instructions of the Government for keeping the schools, colleges , coaching centres to remain closed till July 31, it is learnt that online teaching has been going on at several educational institutions, " he decried .