Chittoor: Officials told to enforce Food Security Act scrupulously

Chittoor: Stating that the Union government has enacted National Food Security Act in order to ensure balanced and protein food to the poor under Public Distribution System, Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar stated that effective measures should be initiated to enforce the Act scrupulously.

Speaking to the reporters at the Collectorate here on Thursday, he said about 9,200 mobile vans have been supplying essential commodities like rice, sugar, wheat powder, millets etc to the doorsteps of the poor every month. It is obvious to state that this system had generated more job opportunities to rural and urban youth. He instructed that coordination committee, consisting of MPDO, Tahsildars, volunteers and FP shop dealers, should be convened every month for averting the lapses in the public distribution system, if any. District Collector S Shan Mohan said that there are 5,41,678 white ration cards in the district under the purview of 1,329 FP ration shops in the jurisdiction of Chittoor, Palamaner, Kuppam and Nagari revenue divisions. 336 mobile vehicles have been supplying essential commodities in the district. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Supply Officer Sankaran and others were present.