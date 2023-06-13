Chittoor: One held; red sanders logs worth over Rs 60L seized

Chittoor: Punganur police have arrested a red sanders smuggler and seized 19 red sanders logs worth Rs 60.5 lakh besides two cars on Monday, according to N Sudhakar Reddy, Palamaner DSP. Punganur police have arrested a red sanders smuggler and seized 19 red sanders logs worth Rs 60.5 lakh besides two cars on Monday, according to N Sudhakar Reddy, Palamaner DSP.

Speaking to the mediapersons at Punganur on Monday, Sudhakar Reddy said that Punganur SI Mohan and his team have trapped two cars at Morumpalli cross while they were going towards Chennai from Tirupati during checking of the vehicles in the early hours.

The police have arrested one red sanders smuggler K Kishore, a resident of Tiruipati, and seized 19 red sanders logs weighing 605 kg and worth Rs 60.5 lakh.

Another notorious red sanders smuggler Hari, a resident of Tirupati and a kingpin in the case is absconding, the DSP said. He said the police have intensified the combing operation to nab him while a case has been registered at Punganur police station.