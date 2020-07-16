Chittoor: Pileru Sub jail turns COVID-19 prison amid Coronavirus cases

Pileru: District Jail Officer Hussain Reddy said that the Pileru sub-jail has been converted into a COVID prison. On Wednesday he inspected the Pileru sub jail. On the occasion, Hussain Reddy said that 138 inmates from various jails across the district have been shifted here. District Jail Officer Hussain Reddy said that thesub-jail has been converted into aprison. On Wednesday he inspected the Pileru sub jail. On the occasion, Hussain Reddy said that 138 inmates from various jails across the district have been shifted here.

Of these, 83 have undergone coronary diagnostic tests so far wherein six of them said to have appeared positive. Of those whose samples tested negative, 50 were shifted to Madanapalle, 15 to Chittoor, four to Satyavedu and seven to Tirupati jails respectively. The rest of the prisoners will also be examined in aday or two.

Sub jail records were also examined where Jailor Phani Kumar and Sub Jail Superintendent Ravi Shankar Reddy were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Chittoor district has registered 257 new Coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3331 in the district while the state has registered 2432 new cases taking the total tally to 35,451and 452 deaths with addition of 44 new deaths on Wednesday.