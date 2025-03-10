  • Menu
Chittoor Police Nab Ganja Peddler, Seize 8 kg of Contraband

Chittoor Police Nab Ganja Peddler, Seize 8 kg of Contraband
Chittoor: Against drug trafficking, Chittoor police arrested a 52-year-old man on Monday and seized 8 kg of ganja worth ₹3 lakh. The accused,...

Chittoor: Against drug trafficking, Chittoor police arrested a 52-year-old man on Monday and seized 8 kg of ganja worth ₹3 lakh. The accused, identified as Manigandan, was caught near an isolated spot close to the police quarters in Mittoor.

Acting on intelligence, a special police team set up to combat ganja smuggling in the district intercepted Manigandan while he was allegedly transporting the contraband. Investigations revealed that he had been sourcing the narcotic from the north Andhra region and selling it locally for profit.

Along with the ganja, the police also confiscated a mobile phone and a two-wheeler used in the illicit trade. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway to uncover potential links to larger smuggling networks.

The seizure underscores the police department’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in Chittoor, a district that has seen a rise in such activities in recent years. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to aid in the crackdown on illegal narcotics.

sidekick