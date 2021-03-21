Chittoor: Police seizes Red Sandalwood logs worth Rs. 2.5 crore, four smugglers held

Andhra Pradesh police have busted the red sandalwood smugglers gang in Chittoor and have arrested four interstate smugglers for seizing red sandalwood logs worth crores of rupees.

According to police, six tonnes of 182 red sandalwood logs, a lorry and a car of worth Rs 2 crore were seized. While inspecting vehicles at Penumuru cross near Chittoor, red sandalwood smugglers were caught. However, Chittoor police said they chased them and caught them.

The police said that the smuggling vehicles traveling from Tirupati towards Chittoor rammed towards the police vehicles. However, the police who escaped the accident immediately caught the fleeing vehicles.

The police identified the arrested as Shivaiah from Kadapa district, Krishnaiah a retired forest officer from Nellore district, A. Kiran from Tirupati and V. Balaji from Vellore of Tamil Nadu.