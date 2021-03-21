Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Police seizes Red Sandalwood logs worth Rs. 2.5 crore, four smugglers held

Chittoor: Police seizes Red Sandalwood logs worth Rs. 2.5 crore, four smugglers held
x

Chittoor: Police seizes Red Sandalwood logs worth Rs. 2.5 crore, four smugglers held

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh police have busted the red sandalwood smugglers gang in Chittoor and have arrested four interstate smugglers for seizing red sandalwood logs worth crores of rupees.

Andhra Pradesh police have busted the red sandalwood smugglers gang in Chittoor and have arrested four interstate smugglers for seizing red sandalwood logs worth crores of rupees.

According to police, six tonnes of 182 red sandalwood logs, a lorry and a car of worth Rs 2 crore were seized. While inspecting vehicles at Penumuru cross near Chittoor, red sandalwood smugglers were caught. However, Chittoor police said they chased them and caught them.

The police said that the smuggling vehicles traveling from Tirupati towards Chittoor rammed towards the police vehicles. However, the police who escaped the accident immediately caught the fleeing vehicles.

The police identified the arrested as Shivaiah from Kadapa district, Krishnaiah a retired forest officer from Nellore district, A. Kiran from Tirupati and V. Balaji from Vellore of Tamil Nadu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X