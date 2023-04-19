Chittoor: Rajendra Prasad flays govt for ignoring problems of sarpanches

Chittoor: Despite several representations and agitations, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was intentionally ignoring the issues being faced by sarpanches in the State, alleged YVB Rajendra Prasad, president, AP Panchayat Raj Chambers.

It is highly disgraceful on the part of the Chief Minister as no single sarpanch in the State has won P R Award while the Telangana State has won 13 PR Awards.

A meet of sarpanches belonging to Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts was held here on Tuesday. Rajendra Prasad attended the meeting as the chief guest.

Addressing the sarpanches of the three districts, he enlisted the failures of the YSRCP government with regard to strengthening the village panchayats in the State. "Fund allocation for the panchayats has been withdrawn by the State government on political grounds.

It has to reimburse Rs 8,660 crore to the village panchayats. The Chief Minister should immediately concede the demands of sarpanches," he said.

District Panchayat Raj Sarpanches Union president Dhanunjaya Yadav and others spoke.