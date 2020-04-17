Chittoor: SBI donates 1,000 sanitisers to sanitary workers

Chittoor: The State Bank of India has donated 1,000 sanitisers for sanitary workers involved in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Chittoor Municipal Commissioner C Obulesh said over 700 sanitary workers were extending their services in the war against pandemic.

He said all voluntary bodies should actively participate in the drive against the coronavirus and provide food, shelter, clothing and medicines for needy. He said all the ward secretaries and volunteers were involved in house-to-house survey to ascertain the health details of people.

He said that Chittoor Municipal Corporation has been placed in the second place in the state in respect of distributing the ration through fair price shops. SBI Chittoor Main Branch Chief Manager Tirupataiah, Greamspet Branch Manager Pavan Kumar and others were present.