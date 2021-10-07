Chittoor: Senior TDP leaders join BJP

Chittoor: Former Rajya Sabha member N P Durga Ramakrishna, State TDP vice-president NP Venkateswara Choudary and other senior TDP functionaries in the district joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP chief Somu Veerraju and former Union Minister D Purandeswari here on Wednesday. Farmers union chief Koturu Babu along with his associates also joined BJP. Somu Veerraju and Purandeswari have visited the house of Venkateswara Choudary on Wednesday and met senior BJP leaders also.

The BJP big shots then took part in Seva-Samarpan Abhiyan programme here and participated in district BJP general body meet held at party office. It may be recalled here that N P Ramakrishna was serving as TDP worker in different capacities right from the inception of party. She used to maintain close relationship with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during the last 30 years.

Her husband Ramakrishna served as president, Chittoor Cooperative Sugars for two terms. But in recent times, TDP leaders are reportedly keeping her away from the party matters. It may be recalled here that N P Venkateswara Choudary played a key role in BJP earlier who joined in TDP in 2014. Their joining in BJP is said to be serious setback for TDP, it may be stated.

Participating in general body meeting, Somu Veerraju reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed to keep up his poll promises. "The state is facing unprecedented financial crisis and the government failed to take any developmental works for the last two years. YSRCP is set to face a humiliating defeat in the next elections," he added. He made it clear that TDP would never come to power in the state. Purandeswari lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's golden regime and appealed to party workers to take all Centrally-sponsored schemes to doorsteps of people. District general secretary K Chittibabu was present.