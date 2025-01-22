Chittoor soldier martyred in Kashmir encounter

Chittoor: Pangal Kartheek, a 28-year-old soldW ier from Eguva Ragimanupenta village in Chittoor district, was martyred during a counter-terrorism operation in Sopore, Baramulla district of north Kashmir. The incident occurred on Sunday night when security forces launched a joint operation based on intelligence inputs about terrorist activity in the Zaloora Gujjarpatti area.

The operation, involving the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police, uncovered a terrorist hideout. A fierce gunfight ensued when security personnel approached the location. Kartheek sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire and was immediately evacuated to the 92 Base Army Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Born into an agricultural family, Kartheek had always aspired to serve the nation. He joined the Indian Army in 2017 and was posted in Kashmir. His death has cast a shadow of grief over his hometown, where villagers are mourning the loss of a young hero.

Kartheek’s father, Varadarajulu, shared his heartbreak, recalling his son’s last conversation. “He called me the before the incident and mentioned the risks of his operation. Today, he is no more,” he said, struggling to hold back tears. Kartheek had promised to visit home in February, a promise he tragically could not fulfil.

The sarpanch of the village, Srihari, announced that Kartheek’s mortal remains would arrive within three days for the final rites. The community, though devastated, expressed immense pride in his sacrifice for the nation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a condolence message on X, said, “The news of Jawan Kartheek from Chittoor losing his life in Kashmir is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to his family.” IT minister Nara Lokesh lauded Kartheek’s bravery, stating, “His sacrifice in safeguarding the nation is invaluable. We stand with his family in this difficult time”.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed sorrow, saying, “I pray for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find strength in this tragic time”. Minister for transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also condoled the death of the Jawan saying that it was very unfortunate. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured all government help to them.