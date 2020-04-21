Chittoor: SP S Senthil Kumar initiates strict measures in Red Zone areas

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar has stated that adequate police personnel will be deployed at Palamaner, Nagari and Nindra mandals which were declared as Red Zones and no relaxations will be allowed in those areas.

The SP has visited Palamaner Red Zone on Tuesday and alerted his men for taking strict measures for enforcing lockdown. Palamaner DSP Arifullah, Circle Inspector Sridhar and other police officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion SP has made an appeal to the public to be take lockdown as serious and stay at homes. As three positive cases were reported, Palamaner has been declared as Red Zone area. The entire vehicular movement in the red zone area has been restricted. Essential commodities would be supplied by the volunteers.

Palamaner DSP Arifullah said that all the streets in the red zone area were already closed and no movement of vehicle was allowed.