Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar seeks people's support to fight Coronavirus

Chittoor: While the police department has been striving hard to enforce lockdown for combating COVID-19 in a befitting manner staking their lives and personal comforts, the people should cooperate with the police in all respects, said S Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Chittoor district.



Despite several warnings, people are still coming out on the roads and violating social distancing norm, he added.

The SP conducted surprise visits at various spots in the city on Saturday. When he found huge crowds moving close to each other at various grocery stores in Church street, the SP asked people to follow queue lines and maintain physical distance.

"There are certain relaxations that can be utilised by people appropriately. With alarming rise in number of positive cases in the district, I request people to strictly abide by lockdown restrictions," he pointed out.

He said 15,000 cases have been booked against the violators, resulting in seizure of 1,000 vehicles.

Chittoor DSP K Eswar Reddy and others accompanied the SP on the occasion.