Chittoor: TDP stages dharna demanding roads

Chittoor: TDP MLC B N Rajasimhulu said there is no transparency in the implementation of welfare and development schemes in the YSRCP government.

Staging a protesting against the lethargy of district officers in laying roads and to attend the needs of public in Gudipala mandal, he alleged the YSRCP functionaries have nexus with certain departmental heads of welfare schemes and demanded the concerned authorities to take immediate action for laying roads and take steps to prevent breaches to tanks in the backdrop of heavy rainfall registering in the last few days.

TDP leaders blocked Gudipala– Chittoor road demanding the authorities to take immediate steps for laying the roads. Rajasimhulu said no single concrete road has been laid in the last 28 months of YSRCP rule and added resuming of Chittoor Cooperative Dairy, Sugar Factory and others were pending.

TDP district chief Pulivarthi Nani charged that YSRCP government has failed to supply Telugu Ganga water to Chittoor city.

He said the TDP government has sanctioned Rs 280 crore for constructing Adavipalli Reservoir to supply drinking water to Chittoor. But YSRCP government has cancelled the scheme on political reasons, he alleged.