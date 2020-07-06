Chittoor: Thermal screening test mandatory for staff, visitors at CMC says Civic chief P Viswanath

Chittoor: In view of the surge of corona positive cases in the city, thermal screening has been made compulsory for all employees and visitors at Chittoor Municipal Corporation office, said Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.

The business establishments , hotels, shops , fruit stalls, malls , sweet stalls , cement steel shops and electronic shops have been asked to close down their units to curb spread of Covid-19 cases, he said.

Speaking to media men here on Monday , he said that instructions were given to the concerned to conduct thermal screening test for all the visitors and employees of Chittoor Municipal Corporation with immediate effect.

``Most of the wards in the city are declared as containment zones. Wearing face mask and keeping social distance are neglected by some people though we have already distributed three face masks a for each person free of cost in the city,'' he said.

The Commissioner further said that Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu visited his office on Monday to apprise the progress of house sites distribution scheme . He said that all the deserved poor would be allocated the house sites in the city and the process of finalising list of beneficiaries will be completed in one or two days.

He said that Government has postponed the distribution of house sites from July 8 to 15. City Planning Officer Nagendra, Health Officer Vinodkumar and Sanitary Inspector Chinnaiah were present .