Chittoor tomato farmer mints `4 cr in 45 days

Chittoor: A tomato farmer in Chittoor district has literally hit the jackpot by earning a whopping Rs 4 crore in 45 days.

With the prices of tomatoes skyrocketing, Murali’s fortunes took a dramatic turn. The 48-year-old sold his produce not only in the tomato market in Madanapalle but also transported to neighbouring Karnataka state as it fetched a higher price there.

Murali and his wife cultivated tomatoes on 22-acre land in Karakamandla village in April. During last 45 days, they sold 40,000 boxes of tomatoes.

The farmer said the huge earning helped them clear debts of Rs 1.5 crore, which they had incurred while cultivating the same vegetable in the past. According to Murali, this time the yield was good due to improvement in power supply. However, the steep hike in prices of tomatoes came as the biggest turnaround.

“I had never imagined that tomatoes will yield such a huge income,” said a beaming Murali. He plans to invest a part of the profit to expand horticulture activities. Murali is the second farmer to reap such a huge income.

A farmer in Telangana’s Medak district had whopping Rs 2 crore by selling tomatoes during the last one month while another crop worth Rs 1 crore is ready for harvest.

Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district became a millionaire overnight due to the skyrocketing price of tomatoes.

With the price of tomatoes soaring to Rs 150 per kg in the market and lack of adequate supply from Andhra Pradesh and other places, Mahipal Reddy catered to the demand in Hyderabad market. He sold the produce for Rs 100 a kg in the wholesale market. During the last one month, he sold about 8,000 boxes of tomatoes, each over 25 kg. The 40-year-old farmer, a school dropout, has emerged as a role model for all.