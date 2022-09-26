Chittoor western parts to get drinking water soon

Chittoor: Stage has been set for facilitating the protected drinking water to all the houses through tap connections through Gandikota Reservoir as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 2,800 crore, stated Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy.

Participating in the review meet of Punganur development held at MPDO office on Sunday, he said tenders have been finalysed in this regard and lauded Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy for convincing the CM for sanctioning the water grid project.

Waters from Ghandikota Reservoir would be diverted to three reservoirs and supply it to each house in Madanapalli, Thamballapalli and Punganur mandals. Similarly, though Handri Neeva, water would be provided to Kuppam, Palamaner and Chittoor mandals. As a result, the chronic drinking water problem would be resolved permanently in all the western parts of composite Chittoor district, he reiterated. Midhun Reddy earlier laid foundation stone for Rs 90 lakh works pertaining to Nadu Nedu scheme. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Madanapalli MLA Nawaj Bhasha and Punganur civic chief Alim Bhasha were present.