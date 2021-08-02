Chittoor: YSRCP leaders encroached government lands

Chittoor: At the behest of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, the YSRCP leaders of Gangadhar Nellore Assembly constituency were resorting to grab the government lands, tank bund areas, poramboku sites indiscriminately during the last two years, alleged TDP official spokesman Dr N B Sudhakar Reddy.

Speaking to media at party office on Sunday, he said several YSRCP leaders were grabbing the lands related to agricultural tanks in SR Puram and Karventinagar mandals forcing the revenue department authorities for issuing pattas on behalf of them. According to sources, the YSRCP leaders reportedly encroached over 500 acres of government land in Penumur mandal and 400 acres in Vedurukuppam mandal.

He recalled that Narayanaswamy assured earlier that he would strive to divert Krishna waters to NTR Jalasayam and fill all the agricultural tanks in GD Nellore mandal. But no action has been initiated to keep up his promise and still deceiving farmers with false assurances. He also lambasted the Chief Minister for not enforcing total prohibition in the state as per the election manifesto.