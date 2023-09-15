  • Menu
Chittor: 4 persons dead on the spot in road accident

Highlights

An ambulance from KIMS hospital, coming from Vellore, collided with a parked tanker on the Chittoor-Tirupati highway leaving four dead.

Chittoor, In a ghastly road accident , four were dead on the spot jnand two succumbed serious injuries according to K.Srinivasa Murthy, DSP, Chittoor. On Friday wee hours at 4am an Ambulance from Victoria Hospital, Bangalore was passing towards Odissa state which hit an oil tanker at Tellagundlapalli village Thavanampalli mandal , 20.km distance from here.

In the accident Manjulatha,Thrilochana, Umesh, and Vijay who were in the ambulance were dead on the spot. Ambulance driver Sanjay, oil tanker driver Sankar were succumbed serious injuries. The dead bodies were shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital. A case has been registered in Thavanampalli police station the DSP informed.

