Chlorinate all OHSRs, GSRs in villages: Collector Veera Pandian

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandian has ordered the officials concerned to clean and chlorinate all Over Head Storage Reservoirs (OHSRs) and Ground Storage Reservoirs (GSRs) in the villages within a period of three days. Giving a sign of warning, the collector said, the concerned official would be punished if detected negligent while at cleaning and chlorinating.

The collector held video conference on the subject with the officials of District Panchyat Office (DPO) and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) departments on Wednesday. Addressing the officials, he directed the officials to take all measures for cleaning and chlorinating of OHRS and (GSRs) besides safe drinking water schemes at all villages. The task has to be completed within a period of three days. If the officials fail to complete the task within the given point of time, then they have to face the consequences, he warned. On earlier occasions, some deaths have been reported due to consumption of contaminated water at Kowthalam, Kosigi,Panyam and Kodumur mandals.

Despite being well aware of the facts and staying calm without taking proper steps was not a good thing, he said adding the district has around 491 water tanks and all tanks have to be cleaned and chlorinated. The officials, if failed to complete the task, would be placed under suspension. The joint collector was ordered to serve show cause notices to the officials that played a negligent role in cleaning and chlorinating the OHSRs and GSRs. He further said that the comprehensive water conservation schemes, single village scheme, multi village schemes need to be monitored regularly.

Superintending Engineer (SE) of RWS department was ordered to conduct a survey of the damaged water pipe lines. The age-old pipe lines have to be replaced so that contaminated water should not enter into the safe drinking water pipelines. He ordered the SE to submit an estimation cost by the end of month. He further ordered the officials concerned to complete water supply works at Jaganna housing colonies and Jal Jeevan works. Joint collector Manzeer Jilani Samoon, SE (RWS), DEs, AEs, DPO, EOPRD and others participated.