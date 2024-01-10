Choose between ‘stone-age’ and ‘golden-era’: Naidu

Allagedda (Nandyal): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asked the people to choose between the current ‘stone age’ of YSRCP or the ‘golden era’ of TDP rule.

Calling upon the people to bring the TDP-Jana Sena combine to power, Naidu said that January 9 is a festival day as the TDP founder and then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao formed the government on this day, which has completely changed the destiny of the Telugus. The public tsunami here will certainly cause ripples in Tadepalli, he said in an oblique reference to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting as part of ‘Raa-Kadali Raa’ programme of the party, he expressed confidence that the TDP will win all the seven Assembly segments in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency, and added that the five-year YSRCP rule is a bane to the people as the poor turned into the poorest while the youth has remained jobless.

Stating that power is not new to him as he was the chief minister of the state for 14 years and has been as MLA for the past 45 years, the TDP supremo said that he is now striving for the progress of the Telugu people.

Regretting that this psycho has totally destroyed the state in all sectors, Chandrababu felt that except filing illegal cases, demolitions and destructions, Jagan does not know anything else. He laid the foundation for the catastrophic rule by demolishing the Praja Vedika, the former chief minister said, adding that all sections of people are the victims of this rule.

Chandrababu recalled how the irrigation projects and other developmental works were taken up during the TDP rule and stated that had the Mega Seed Park proposed during the TDP government at Nandikotkur been taken up, seeds would have been supplied to the whole world from here. The textile park at Yemmiganur, for which foundation was laid, too was not taken forward, he said.

“I move forward with a vision while Jagan has turned into a poison and spoiled the whole state turning the land of diamonds into a stone area,” Chandrababu remarked. It was the then CM N T Rama Rao who did justice to Rayalaseema, he said and asked whether Jagan has brought even a single unit to the region or built a single project.

Maintaining that an airport was built at Kurnool while the runway at Kadapa was extended and Tirupati airport has been promoted as the international airport during the TDP government, he told the public how the TDP has developed the region in all spheres. Terming Jagan as a traitor of Rayalaseema, Naidu asked as to why Jagan's photos are printed on the land passbooks.

The former CM suspected attempts by this government to illegally occupy the ancestral lands of the people here by changing the land records and made it clear that if the Title Deed Act comes into force the people will face various problems. Chandrababu said that Jagan has chased out the industrialists.

This Chief Minister did not keep even a single word that he has made to the people, the TDP supremo said and asked whether the job calendar is announced a s promised or notification issued for filling up of various posts in the government. “I am assuring the youth about their future and the youth should bring awareness among the people by carrying the TDP-Jana Sena flag,” he said.

The TDP chief also promised to complete all the pending projects in the region and also do justice to the Anganwadis soon after coming back to power. The entire district will take a total transformation once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government, Naidu said.