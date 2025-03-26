Chowdeshwari Brahmotsavam from March 30 to April 5

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): The grand Sri Chowdeshwari Brahmotsavam at Sri Chowdeshwari Devi temple at Nandavaram in Banaganapalle mandal of Nandyal district will be celebrated from March 30 to April 5.

The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the Rayabhara and Jyoti Mahotsavam in a grand manner, starting from Ugadi of Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsaram, said assistant secretary and chief executive officer of the temple, G Kameshwaramma on Tuesday

Speaking to the media, she stated that all departments are working in coordination to ensure the success of Nandavaram Sri Chowdeshwari Amma’s Jyoti Mahotsavam.

She said the revered Nandavaram Sri Chowdeshwari Devi, known for fulfilling devotees’ wishes, will witness the Jyoti Utsavams starting from Sunday, March 30. Devotees from both Telugu States, Maharashtra and Karnataka are expected to arrive in large numbers to participate in the festivities.

A major highlight of the event is the Thogata Veera Kshatriya community’s Jyoti procession, a distinctive feature of these celebrations, the assistant secretary said

Briefing about the schedule of the Brahmotsavam, the assistant secretary said that on March 30, the event will start with Ankurarpana Puja in the morning, followed by Pannerapu Bandlu (Pannerapu carts) pulling ceremony in the evening. Similarly on March 31, Sri Devi-Bhu Devi Sametha Chennakesava Swamy Kalyanotsavam and Grama Utsavam and April 1 Sri Chowdeshwari Devi Rayabhara Mahotsavam in the evening. On April 2 (midnight): Disti Chukka ritual for the Goddess, followed by the Jyoti Mahotsavam in all its grandeur, April 3 Sri Chowdeshwari Devi Rathotsavam (Procession Departure), April 4 return of the Rathotsavam and on April 5, Vasantotsavam, marking the conclusion of the celebrations.

Further the assistant secretary said Jyoti Mahotsavam is a grand attraction at the event. A key highlight of the celebrations is the Jyoti Mahotsavam, held at midnight on April 2 (early hours of April 3, Thursday). Thousands of Thogata Veera Kshatriyas will gather in Nandavaram for this grand event.

The procession starts from the Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple, where devotees carry Jyotis (sacred fire) made of wheat flour, ghee and jaggery on their heads while singing devotional hymns. These Jyotis are then brought to Sri Chowdeshwari Devi temple, where devotees walk barefoot across a sacred fire pit, showcasing their devotion.

The offerings, approximately 500 to 600 Jyotis, are dedicated to the Goddess as part of the vows fulfilled by devotees. The temple authorities anticipate around one lakh devotees to witness and participate in the Jyoti Mahotsavam and seek the blessings of Sri Chowdeshwari Devi.

All necessary arrangements have been completed by the temple committee to ensure a smooth and divine experience for the devotees, added Kameshwaramma.