CI suspended in Vizianagaram for dereliction in duties

Vizianagaram: Higher officials of the Police department have placed an inspector of police of one town under suspension for the negligence of duties following the group clash incident occurred in Vizianagaram city recently. Recently a group clash occurred in Nagavamsam street of Vizianagaram city on Monday night between the BJP and YSRCP leaders. K.Narayana Rao, expected to contest as corporator from 21 Ward is stabbed by the other group and he was shifted to hospital.

Similarity two more of YSRCP also was injured and they also were shifted to a hospital at Vizag. Later PVN Madhav, MLC of BJP and other leaders visited the house of Narayana Rao and consoled the family. Later the BJP leaders met B.Raja Kumari, SP of Vizianagaram and requested her to conduct an impartial inquiry and take action on police officers for negligence in duties and for supporting the leaders of YSRCP. Later the SP conducted an inquiry and placed the inspector of one town, K.Erram Naidu, under suspension.

She stated that they will not support any individual and won't work for any party. They will conduct an impartial investigation and book the case on actual accused.