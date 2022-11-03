CID arrests former minister Ayyannapatrudu, his son in illegal construction case

The Crime Investigation Department sleuths arrested former minister Ayyannapatrudu and his son Rajesh in the case of occupying the irrigation site and creating false documents.



It is alleged that during Ayyannapatrudu's tenure as a minister, illegal construction were made in two cents of land on the Rachapalli Reservoir crop canal and Ayannapatrudu' s family members submitted false documents to the authorities during the removal of the illegally constructed compound wall.

The irrigation department officials filed a complaint with the CID on the false documents submitted by Ayyanna's family members. The CID officials who investigated the matter confirmed that the documents submitted by Ayanna's family members were forged and issued notices to family members and detained Ayanna and his younger son Rajesh. The CID police stated in the notice that both of them are being taken to the Eluru court.