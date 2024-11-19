CID books Posani for defamatory comments against CM

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) registered a case against actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali over his derogatory comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.The CID registered the case on a complaint by Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a TDP leader of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of TDP.

The complainant said that Krishna Murali made false allegations and defamatory comments against Naidu during a press conference in September. He alleged that the actor’s comments tarnished the image of the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the comments created discord between groups.

Krishna Murali, who also served as AP Film Development Corporation chairman under YSRCP government, has been booked under sections 111, 196, 353, 299, 341, 336 (3) of Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Last week, a case was registered against Posani Krishna Murali in YSR district for making alleged derogatory comments against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT minister Nare Lokesh. A case was registered at RIMS police station in Kadapa on a complaint by some TDP leaders.

Jana Sena leaders in Rajahmundry also lodged a complaint against him for his derogatory comments he made against Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

The TDP-led coalition government is cracking down against those who posted derogatory content against TDP and Jana Sena leaders when YSRCP was in power. Though victims lodged complaints against the social media abusers during YSRCP rule itself, police did not act then for obvious leaders as all the accused are YSRCP supporters. The Rajahmundry police also registered a case under the IT Act, 2000, against actress and YSRCP supporter Sri Reddy on charges of posting defamatory content against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan on social media.