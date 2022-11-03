CID DIG clarifies on arrest of Ayyannapatrudu, says they followed law

It is known that the CID officials have detained former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh in the case of occupying the irrigation site and creating false documents. CID DIG Sunil Kumar responded in this context.

On this occasion, Sunil Kumar told the media that a complaint has been received against Ayyanna patrudu and Rajesh over allegation of encroachment of two cents of land and forging the documents of NOC with signature of AE's. He said Ayyannapatra was arrested after preliminary investigation. A-1 Ayyannapatra, A-2 Vijay and A-3 Rajesh.

"We have registered a case under sections 464, 467, 471, 474 R/w 120-B, 34 IPC and arrested A-1 and A-3 as per law," CID DIG said adding that there are allegations of conspiracy and encroachment of land. He clarified that all things will be known in the investigation.