CID grills Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao in video morphing case

Guntur: Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has said instead of focusing on Coivd-19, the YSRCP government is foisting cases against the TDP leaders."The government is harassing me and wasting my time. It is not correct." Without naming anybody, he asked whether an accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case questioned or not.



He was present at CID headquarters in Mangalagiri for questioning in connection with alleged morphing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy video case on Tuesday. Addressing the media on this occasion,he said that he will continue his legal battle against vindictive politics.

Replying to a question, he said he had furnished all the information for all the questions asked by the CID officials. He said, "still CID officials are grilling me."