CID searches pastor's houses, offices in Kakinada

Kakinada: CID searched the houses and offices of Pastor Praveen Chakravarthi here on Tuesday.

The CID took Praveen Chakravarthi into custody on the charges of vandalizing the idols of Hindu temples and converting Hindus into Christianity. Praveen Chakravarthi had released a WhatsApp video in which he stated that he was behind the vandalizing of the idols in the temples and made 699 villages as Christian villages. Basing on the hate speech, a person namely Lakshmi Narayana of Guntur lodged a complaint with the Guntur police against him.

GR Radhika, Superintendent of Police, Cybercrimes, AP Police searched his house and investigated into the Modus Operandi of Praveen Chakravarty, who is also Christian leader, and chairman of Christian institutions here including Mother Theresa schools, KTC Children Home, PVRM educational society and Sylom Blind center.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, she said that as part of the investigation she inspected the area of Brahmananadapuram and other areas in Kakinada. She said that their team will inspect and investigate those villages which have been converted enmasse into Christianity by the Pastor Praveen Chakravathi. She said that if necessary they would go to every village and make a thorough inquiry regarding the mode of conversion carried out. She wanted to inquire about means and methods employed by him with regard to conversion of villages.

She also wanted to investigate his previous demolition of the idols and the places where the idols were broken. She said that in her investigation, she got some evidence through electronic mode of detection. She said that after making a full investigation, she would submit full details to the government.

Meanwhile, Praveen Chakravarthi faced some of the criminal cases in the past also. A woman lodged a complaint against him with Sarpavaram police, alleging that he had cheated her in the name of love and promised to marry her.