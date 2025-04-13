CII IWN AP Chapter elects new team

Tirupati: The newly constituted Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry – Indian Women Network (CII IWN), Andhra Pradesh Chapter, elected its office-bearers for 2025–26 at a meeting held on Saturday. Chandini Chandana, Co-Founder of AVERA AI Mobility, has taken charge as the Chairwoman of the Chapter for the new term.

An MBA graduate and a strong advocate of sustainable mobility, Chandini co-founded AVERA —first electric scooter manufacturing company in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Usha Pantula has assumed office as Vice Chairwoman for 2025–26. A freelance training consultant based in Visakhapatnam, Dr Pantula holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from Andhra University and brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate training, specialising in life skills and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) programmes.

Coinciding with the annual meeting, CII IWN Andhra Pradesh Chapter also hosted a session titled ‘Power of Collaboration: Accelerating Progress Together’. The event brought together thought leaders and policymakers to explore strategies for inclusive growth and innovation across sectors.

Addressing the session, Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya underlined the importance of gender equality in the workforce and emphasised the urgent need for upskilling to fuel economic advancement and inclusive development.

Murali Krishna Gannamani, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and Founder & CEO, Fluentgrid Ltd, lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of creating one entrepreneur in every family. Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, outgoing Chairwoman of the CII IWN Andhra Pradesh Chapter and Managing Director of Amara Hospital, shared her insights on how innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector can elevate the overall quality of life.