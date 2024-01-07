Cities slip into a ‘stink mode’

Visakhapatnam: The cities in Andhra Pradesh slipped to a ‘stink mode’ as municipal workers and outsourcing staff continue their strike demanding increase in wages, among others. The otherwise smart city Visakhapatnam is no exception to it. The condition is even worse in places that fall under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

For days, the city is painting an unhygienic picture as piles of garbage line up every nook and corner of the street. The unhygienic condition in every other locality is posing a challenge for residents. Heaps of litter strewn all over the places has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, bacteria and flies. Packs of dogs, cows and in some places even pigs were seen loitering around the garbage-filled spots.

Days of unclear garbage are resulting in unbearable stench. “We stay on the fourth floor of the apartment. Still, the stench is so horrible. There was no mosquito menace here so far. But days of unclear garbage led to spread of mosquitoes and flies,” laments P Sunitha, a resident of Gopalapatnam.

Sharing his experience for the past one week, G Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Seethammadhara, says, “The windows and doors of the house are kept shut all the time as it stinks as soon as we open them. No amount of perfumes and body sprays are helping us to keep the stink at bay at the moment.”

In addition, heaps of medical waste remains unclear at various places, including Arilova, MVP Colony and Maharanipeta. Experts say that pathogens present in medical waste pose a greater risk if the situation continues. “In places where there are cases of cholera and diarrhea, there is a scope for the bacterial infection to spread further. Focus should be paid on such aspects and efforts should be made to clear the litter on a priority basis in such places,” opines EUB Reddy, retired Professor in Environmental Science Department, Andhra University.

As the wait for clearing garbage gets longer, people hope for a tidier environment with bated breath.