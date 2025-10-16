CITU calls for protest to protect workers’ rights

Tirupati: CITU State vice-president Kandarapu Murali called on workers to fight for their rights, demanding the implementation of eight-hour work system and regularisation of contract workers in power sector.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said both, the Modi government at Centre and Chandrababu government in the State are taking anti-labour decisions. Announcing CITU support to power sector employees’ protest on Friday (October 17), he urged the government to follow Telangana government’s method in regularising contract workers. He also demanded regularisation of 16,000 contract and outsourcing workers in TTD. District general secretary Subrahmanyam stated the management’s negligence was unacceptable, and protests would continue until regularisation.

District president Jaya Chandra sought immediate resolution of Srivarimettu Small Vendors issues, which have been pending for over 14 months.

The district conference passed resolutions demanding minimum pay of Rs 26,000, time-scale benefits, reinstatement of 50 dismissed Ruia Hospital workers, and formation of a Welfare Board for transport workers.