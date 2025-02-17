Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
CITU demands retaining APGB HQ in Kadapa
Says relocating the bank’s headquarters will be detrimental to thWe interests of Rayalaseema people
Kurnool: A protest was held in Kurnool demanding that the headquarters of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) remain in Kadapa. The demonstration, organized by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), took place in front of the APGB Regional Office at Bhagyanagar. Protesters raised slogans opposing the proposed relocation of the bank’s headquarters.
Speaking on the occassion, CITU district general secretary MD Anji Babu claimed that there were efforts to shift the APGB headquarters to Amaravati, which he argued was unjustified. He emphasized that, traditionally, when banks are merged, the headquarters of the larger bank is retained as the primary office of the new entity. APGB Employees’ Union leader Hanumanth Reddy referred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on bank mergers. He stated that, the headquarters of the larger bank should be retained as the main office of the newly formed bank. As an alternative, the headquarters could be located in the state capital. If a bank owns its own building, that location should be prioritised for the headquarters.
Based on these guidelines, Reddy argued that APGB’s headquarters should remain in Kadapa.
CITU district president PS Radhakrishna stated that relocating the bank’s headquarters would be disadvantageous to the people of the Rayalaseema region.