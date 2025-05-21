CITU stages dharna, demands centre withdraw four labour codes

Tirupati: As part of the build-up to the nationwide general strike proposed by various trade unions, CITU activists staged a dharna at the Municipal Office Junction here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU District Vice President Vandavasi Nagaraju and City General Secretary Venugopal said the four labour codes introduced by the Centre would, in the long run, adversely affect the working class. They stated that the labour bills would give a free hand to corporates to deny employees their rights, particularly those working on a contract or outsourcing basis.

They further said that the replacement of existing labour acts with the four labour codes is aimed at promoting privatization, resulting in a lack of job security, fair wages, and decent working conditions for employees.

Madhav, Bujji, Chinna Sriramulu, and Siddu were also present.