City beautification drive relaunched in Anantapur

Anantapur: The clean and beautification drive taken up by District Collector Gandham Chandrudu in his capacity as the Special Officer of Anantapur Municipal Corporation prior to the onset of Covid 19 and stalled midway due to lockdown is now restarted.

Once again artists are seen all over the city painting thematic pictures of rural life, agriculture, sanitation, evils of child marriages, rural sports including cockfights, Karra Billa, Kabadi and children playing cricket etc.

Every picture is thought provoking, glorifying rural lifestyle and promoting cleanliness and city and village beautification. Rajesh Kumar, an engineering post-graduate, comments that the picturisation of rural lifestyles is very enticing to viewers to opt for rural service.

The beautification works include white washing of all public walls, road dividers and bridges and painting pictures depicting Rayalaseema culture. The 26 parks in the city are getting a facelift and roads are also being developed and an amount of Rs 29 crore was allocated for the works.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chandrudu said that the sanitation and beautification works are being sponsored by several private sources. He said that city beautification and Naadu-Nedu, the schools facelift works are his favorite programmes and desires to make a mark on the mode of implementation them. Being his first assignment as the district collector he had taken up the assignment given to him by the chief minister as a challenge and he added that he could achieve some things to his satisfaction and that of the stakeholders.











