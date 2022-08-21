'City Operation Centre' to come up in Tirupati

Tirupati: Foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 'City Operation Centre' to be held at the municipal office complex on Sunday. A galaxy of leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, MLCs Vitapu Balsubramanyam, Y Srinivasulu Reddy, V Narayana Reddy, Balli Kalyan Chkarvarthy, Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy will participate in the program.

The corporation constructing the new building at a cost of Rs 71 crore with all modern facilities. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new building.