'City Operation Centre' to come up in Tirupati

City Operation Centre to come up in Tirupati
Proposed 'City Operation Centre' building 

Highlights

Foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 'City Operation Centre' to be held at the municipal office complex on Sunday.

Tirupati: Foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 'City Operation Centre' to be held at the municipal office complex on Sunday. A galaxy of leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, MLCs Vitapu Balsubramanyam, Y Srinivasulu Reddy, V Narayana Reddy, Balli Kalyan Chkarvarthy, Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy will participate in the program.

The corporation constructing the new building at a cost of Rs 71 crore with all modern facilities. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, corporators, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new building.

