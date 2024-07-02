City police save woman, her two children

Visakhapatnam: A woman and her two children were saved by the city police as they reportedly attempted suicide by getting drowned in sea.

According to police, the distressed woman tried to take the extreme step due to family disputes.

Taking note of her suspicious behaviour at the beach, a passer-by P Gowriswara Rao dialled 112 and informed the police. The police swung into action to rescue her. The CP Shanka Brata Bagchi lauded the cops who saved lives.

The woman and her children were saved by MR Peta police station SI A Satya Rao and team.

Upon enquiry, the woman said that she took the extreme step as her alcoholic husband abused her. A resident of Kancharapalem, she said her husband also assaults her parents. Unable to put up with her husband any further, the woman said she wanted to end her life.

The woman along with her children were handed over to her brother.